Jalen Hurts and Eagles Agree to Largest Extension in NFL History



Rejoice, Eagles fans! The Birds have locked in their QB of the future with a five-year extension worth up to $255 million, including $179.304 million guaranteed. Jalen Hurts has been nothing but impressive since being drafted in the second round back in 2020. Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl and was an MVP candidate during the 2022 campaign, warranting a big extension. Sheil and Ben react to the deal and discuss how the cap will affect the team going forward.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Producer: Cliff Augustin

