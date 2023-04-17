 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jalen Hurts and Eagles Agree to Largest Extension in NFL History

Sheil and Ben discuss Philadelphia locking in its quarterback

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


Rejoice, Eagles fans! The Birds have locked in their QB of the future with a five-year extension worth up to $255 million, including $179.304 million guaranteed. Jalen Hurts has been nothing but impressive since being drafted in the second round back in 2020. Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl and was an MVP candidate during the 2022 campaign, warranting a big extension. Sheil and Ben react to the deal and discuss how the cap will affect the team going forward.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

‘Alien’ With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Sean Fennessey

Bill, Chris, and Sean rewatch ‘Alien,’ Ridley Scott’s classic horror film

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 1 more

The Charge Debate, Transfer Portal 2023, Wooden Award Recap, and Thoughts on ‘Air’ With J. Kyle Mann

The guys talk NBA playoffs and some of the biggest names in the college basketball portal

By Tate Frazier, J. Kyle Mann, and 1 more

Is ‘Air’ a Hit? Why That’s Harder Than Ever to Answer.

Matt and Lucas discuss the box office performance of Ben Affleck’s latest film

By Matthew Belloni

‘Love Is Blind’ Live Reunion Disaster and Who Is Who at Coachella

Plus, coronation updates, featuring the musical entertainment and more

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Can Arsenal Be the New Liverpool? Plus, Champions League QF Breakdown and Dest’s Cloudy Club Future.

Steve and Paul debate if this year will be Arsenal’s best chance to unseat Man City

By Steve Ceruti

Jalen Hurts Just Got Paid. What Does His New Deal Mean for the Eagles and the NFL’s QB Market?

The Eagles quarterback is the NFL’s new highest-paid player. Here are the six biggest takeaways from Hurts’s new contract, and what it might mean for Lamar Jackson and the next wave of QBs looking to cash in.

By Sheil Kapadia