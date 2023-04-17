 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is ‘Air’ a Hit? Why That’s Harder Than Ever to Answer.

Matt and Lucas discuss the box office performance of Ben Affleck’s latest film

By Matthew Belloni
Amazon Studios


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss what constitutes a hit nowadays in Hollywood. Is Ben Affleck’s Air a hit despite its disappointing box office performance? Amazon would argue yes. If a movie’s destiny is to have a short theatrical window before moving to streaming, how are we able to determine if it was successful? With streamers putting more and more movies in theaters before moving them to their respective streaming platforms, declaring something a hit is becoming increasingly difficult due to each company’s constantly shifting metrics for success.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

