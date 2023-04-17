‘Love Is Blind’ Live Reunion Disaster and Who Is Who at Coachella

The ladies return to Jam Session this week with a lot of celebrity and pop culture news to discuss, starting off with the technical disaster that was Netflix’s Love Is Blind live reunion that everyone across the nation had been anticipating and was quickly let down by (1:48). Then the ladies get into Coachella festival happenings, discussing who was performing and what celebrities were spotted in their most Coachella-esque attire (11:36). The two also mention coronation updates for Charles III and Camilla’s big day, including the planned musical performers, including Katy Perry and Lionel Richie (19:53), and some more fun celebrity news.
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley
