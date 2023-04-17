 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Love Is Blind’ Live Reunion Disaster and Who Is Who at Coachella

Plus, coronation updates, featuring the musical entertainment and more

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images


The ladies return to Jam Session this week with a lot of celebrity and pop culture news to discuss, starting off with the technical disaster that was Netflix’s Love Is Blind live reunion that everyone across the nation had been anticipating and was quickly let down by (1:48). Then the ladies get into Coachella festival happenings, discussing who was performing and what celebrities were spotted in their most Coachella-esque attire (11:36). The two also mention coronation updates for Charles III and Camilla’s big day, including the planned musical performers, including Katy Perry and Lionel Richie (19:53), and some more fun celebrity news.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

