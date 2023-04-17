Quick Thoughts: The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Finale



On today’s mini episode, Juliet is joined by Amelia Wedemeyer to talk about the unexpected experience that was the live episode of Season 4 of Love Is Blind. They talk about Amelia’s behind-the-scenes experience at the finale (01:25), some spoiler alerts about the couples (06:35), reactions to the delayed stream (09:08), and their quick thoughts on the overall choices of the show and its contestants (17:11).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amelia Wedemeyer

Producer: Ashleigh Smith

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

