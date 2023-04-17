 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quick Thoughts: The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Finale

Juliet and Amelia break down the live episode

By Juliet Litman and Amelia Wedemeyer
Netflix


On today’s mini episode, Juliet is joined by Amelia Wedemeyer to talk about the unexpected experience that was the live episode of Season 4 of Love Is Blind. They talk about Amelia’s behind-the-scenes experience at the finale (01:25), some spoiler alerts about the couples (06:35), reactions to the delayed stream (09:08), and their quick thoughts on the overall choices of the show and its contestants (17:11).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Bachelor Party

The Latest

NBA Announcing’s Golden Age and Other TV Notes

Plus, a 2024 campaign update and a Fox trial cheat sheet

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

NBA Playoffs Update and an Interview With Coach Koe

Plus, talking new card releases and answering mailbag questions

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

‘Succession’ S4E4, “Honeymoon States,” Plus the Premiere of the Final Season of ‘Barry’

Chris and Andy talk about the latest episode of ‘Succession’ and more

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Russell Westbrook’s Clutch Play, AustHIM Reaves, and Previewing Monday’s Game 2s 

Logan and Raja are back to discuss Game 1 of the Los Angeles Clippers-Phoenix Suns first-round series and Russell Westbrook’s huge late-game impact

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best Bets for Monday’s Playoff Games

Can the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers seize 2-0 leads? Check out the Ringer Gambling Show’s new betting guide to beat the odds.

By Raheem Palmer

Jalen Hurts and Eagles Agree to Massive $255 Million Contract Extension. What Does This Mean for Lamar Jackson?

Sheil and Nora received the breaking news during the podcast that Jalen Hurts agreed to a five-year, $255 million deal, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history

By Sheil Kapadia and Nora Princiotti