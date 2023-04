Chris and Andy talk about the latest episode of Succession. They discuss how Jesse Armstrong is increasingly writing this show like a stage play (1:00) and whether or not they were missing Brian Cox in this episode (37:39). Then they talk about the first two episodes of the final season of Barry and how this show has evolved since its first season (45:02).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS