Jalen Hurts and Eagles Agree to Massive $255 Million Contract Extension. What Does This Mean for Lamar Jackson?

Sheil and Nora received the breaking news during the podcast that Jalen Hurts agreed to a five-year, $255 million deal, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history at an average of $51 million per year. The contract includes $179.3 million in guarantees and a no-trade clause, the first in franchise history. Will Hurts’s deal have any effect on Lamar Jackson’s contract situation? Plus, we play lie detector with some burning topics around the NFL, including Patriots QB Mac Jones, and who will be drafted no. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL draft.
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Nora Princiotti
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
