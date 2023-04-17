 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Film Vs. Food Criticism, Top Five Culinary Cultures, and Pizza With Maia and Alex Shibutani

Dave and Chris are joined by two-time Olympic medalists, figure skaters Maia and Alex Shibutani

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Dave and Chris are joined by two-time Olympic medalists, figure skaters Maia and Alex Shibutani. The “Shib Sibs” dropped in to talk about their new children’s book titled Amazing: Asians and Pacific Islanders Who Inspire Us All, which Dave is on the cover of. They also bring mystery gifts from Japan and chat all things pizza. The episode begins with a comparison of film vs. food criticism and consumption. Later Euno Lee joins the discussion for a new segment called Top 5. This week they rank the top five culinary cultures, as well as the top five Asian countries for cuisine.

Hosts: Dave Chang & Chris Ying
Guests: Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani, and Euno Lee
Producer: Cory McConnell and Victoria Valencia

