 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 4 Recap With Arian Moayed

Bill, Sean, and Joanna break down the latest from Waystar Royco

By Sean Fennessey, Joanna Robinson, and Bill Simmons
HBO/David M. Russell


Bill, Sean, and Joanna are back to break down the fourth episode of Succession Season 4. They discuss Shiv’s pregnancy reveal, the complicated dynamics that arise when family and business are intertwined, and David Rasche’s hilarious performance as Karl. Along the way, they theorize how this episode might be setting up the rise of Shiv and the fall of Kendall as well as whether or not the found piece of paper works as a storytelling device. Later, Joanna is joined by Succession star Arian Moayed to talk about Stewy and Kendall’s longtime friendship, what it’s like to be a part of the show’s ensemble scenes, and much more.

Hosts: Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Arian Moayed
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Prestige TV Podcast

The Latest

Underlined or Crossed Out? Breaking Down Episode 4 of ‘Succession.’

Logan Roy may be no more, but even from beyond the grave, he’s still finding ways to mess with his children

By Katie Baker

Top-Line Takeaways From All of Saturday’s Game 1s

Justin, Rob, and Wos discuss the first round of the NBA playoffs

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best Bets for Saturday’s Playoff Opener

The NBA playoffs are tipping off with a quadruple-header, including Game 1 showdowns with the Cavaliers-Knicks and Warriors-Kings. Check out the Ringer Gambling Show’s new betting guide to beat the odds.

By Raheem Palmer

Tracy McMillan on ‘UnPrisoned’

Larry is joined by writer Tracy McMillan to discuss the new Onyx Collective show ‘UnPrisoned’, currently streaming on Hulu

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

KNICKS STEAL GAME 1, AND NETS FALL TO 0-1

JJ returns to Spaces to discuss the Knicks’ 101-97 win over the Cavaliers and the Nets dropping Game 1 to the 76ers

By John Jastremski

UFC Kansas City Reaction: Max Holloway Puts on Another Clinic—But Now What? Plus, Edson Barboza Turns Back the Clock.

The guys also take some calls about influencer boxing and the unforgettable career of Ed Herman

By Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall