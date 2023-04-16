‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 4 Recap With Arian Moayed



Bill, Sean, and Joanna are back to break down the fourth episode of Succession Season 4. They discuss Shiv’s pregnancy reveal, the complicated dynamics that arise when family and business are intertwined, and David Rasche’s hilarious performance as Karl. Along the way, they theorize how this episode might be setting up the rise of Shiv and the fall of Kendall as well as whether or not the found piece of paper works as a storytelling device. Later, Joanna is joined by Succession star Arian Moayed to talk about Stewy and Kendall’s longtime friendship, what it’s like to be a part of the show’s ensemble scenes, and much more.

Hosts: Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Joanna Robinson

Guest: Arian Moayed

Producer: Kai Grady

