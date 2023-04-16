Tracy McMillan on ‘UnPrisoned’



Larry is joined by writer Tracy McMillan to discuss the new Onyx Collective show UnPrisoned, currently streaming on Hulu. They begin by talking about what inspired Tracy to create such a deeply personal show and the journey she and the original script went through to get to the finalized product. They then dive deep into the process of integrating real-life traumas into your art and how actors Delroy Lindo and Kerry Washington were able to add their own talents and nuances into her story (9:03). This leads to conversations about the evolution of human attachment in our society, Tracy’s connections to her incarcerated father and subsequent foster families, and how the generational trauma experienced by African Americans manifests itself culturally (22:55). After the break Tracy breaks down how she became a relationship expert and offers tools on how to take correct actions to achieve emotional and spiritual security (43:43). They end the pod by talking about the pitfalls of abundance avoidance and the ways Tracy was changed by the process of making UnPrisoned (1:02:27).

Host: Larry Wilmore

Guest: Tracy McMillan

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

