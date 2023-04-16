UFC Kansas City Reaction: Max Holloway Puts on Another Clinic—But Now What? Plus, Edson Barboza Turns Back the Clock.



Immediately following the end of UFC Kansas City, Petesy, Chuck, and TST take to Twitter (Spaces) to discuss the following:

• Max Holloway’s “Y’all must’ve forgot” moment against Arnold Allen and what the former champion could do next given his very peculiar place atop the UFC men’s featherweight division (1:20)

• Allen’s strong, albeit not strong enough, performance tonight and the future prospects for the “Almighty” one (10:15)

• Edson Barboza’s wild KO of Billy Quarantillo in the co-main event (12:30)

• Another win for the veteran Clay Guida and his consequent bungling of the post-fight interview (17:34)

Plus, 3PAC takes some calls from some old Spotify Live friends about influencer boxing and the unforgettable career of Ed Herman (25:24).

To ask a question to the guys on our next episode, please send a voice message to TheRingerMMAShow@gmail.com.

Hosts: Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify