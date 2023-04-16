 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Kansas City Reaction: Max Holloway Puts on Another Clinic—But Now What? Plus, Edson Barboza Turns Back the Clock.

The guys also take some calls about influencer boxing and the unforgettable career of Ed Herman

By Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall
MMA: APR 15 UFC Fight Night Kansas City Photo by Matt Davies/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Immediately following the end of UFC Kansas City, Petesy, Chuck, and TST take to Twitter (Spaces) to discuss the following:

• Max Holloway’s “Y’all must’ve forgot” moment against Arnold Allen and what the former champion could do next given his very peculiar place atop the UFC men’s featherweight division (1:20)

• Allen’s strong, albeit not strong enough, performance tonight and the future prospects for the “Almighty” one (10:15)

• Edson Barboza’s wild KO of Billy Quarantillo in the co-main event (12:30)

• Another win for the veteran Clay Guida and his consequent bungling of the post-fight interview (17:34)

Plus, 3PAC takes some calls from some old Spotify Live friends about influencer boxing and the unforgettable career of Ed Herman (25:24).

To ask a question to the guys on our next episode, please send a voice message to TheRingerMMAShow@gmail.com.

Hosts: Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer MMA Show

The Latest

Tracy McMillan on ‘UnPrisoned’

Larry is joined by writer Tracy McMillan to discuss the new Onyx Collective show ‘UnPrisoned’, currently streaming on Hulu

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

KNICKS STEAL GAME 1, AND NETS FALL TO 0-1

JJ returns to Spaces to discuss the Knicks’ 101-97 win over the Cavaliers and the Nets dropping Game 1 to the 76ers

By John Jastremski

Sixers Dominant In Game 1 Victory Over Nets

Chris and Cliff discuss Philadelphia’s victory and the key observations that led to the Sixers hitting so many triples against the Nets

By Chris Ryan

Bill Simmons on the Celtics’ Game 1 Win. Plus, Liam McHugh Previews Bruins-Panthers.

Bill Simmons joins Brian to break down the Celtics’ Game 1 win over Hawks, and they also talk some the Sox, Bruins, and Pats

By Brian Barrett

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best Bets for Saturday’s Playoff Opener

The NBA playoffs are tipping off with a quadruple-header, including Game 1 showdowns with the Cavaliers-Knicks and Warriors-Kings. Check out the Ringer Gambling Show’s new betting guide to beat the odds.

By Raheem Palmer

3…2…1…Vegas!

The tragic end to the Bulls’ season, Erik Spoelstra’s defensive strategy, personnel moves for next year, and more

By Jason Goff