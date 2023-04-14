‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 4 Precap

Chris and Wos begin the pod by reflecting on their own personal experiences with loss as they process the death of Logan Roy on the show. They then compare Brian Cox’s riveting portrayal to other iconic TV leads and dissect the reactions of Logan’s family and staff as the events of the episode unfolded (6:24). Next, they talk about their relationship with Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty as native New Yorkers, and examine some of the key scenes (13:34). After the break they speculate on the possible new narratives for each of the kids and lament the ones that died with Logan on the plane (18:05).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Wosny Lambre
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Subscribe: Spotify