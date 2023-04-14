 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 7 Deep Dive

Ben Lindbergh joins the show to discuss the Shadow Council, what the remnants of the Empire are doing in the Galaxy, and who the titular “spies” might be in this episode

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and Ben Lindbergh
Disney


Yes! Yes! Yes! It’s time for another deep dive with Mal and Jo for the latest episode of The Mandalorian. Ben Lindbergh joins them to discuss the Shadow Council and what the remnants of the Empire are doing in the Galaxy. Later, they theorize who the titular “spies” might be in this week’s episode (02:07:48).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

