The ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 7 Deep Dive

Yes! Yes! Yes! It’s time for another deep dive with Mal and Jo for the latest episode of The Mandalorian. Ben Lindbergh joins them to discuss the Shadow Council and what the remnants of the Empire are doing in the Galaxy. Later, they theorize who the titular “spies” might be in this week’s episode (02:07:48).
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
