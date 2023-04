Mallory and Joanna break down Yellowjackets Season 2, Episode 4, “Old Wounds.” They talk about Tai’s road trip to see Van, what Lottie is really up to, and, of course, Misty and Walter’s journey to find Nat. Plus, they get into some theories about the locations on the symbols in the wilderness and the group’s questionable technique when trying to pull up a white moose from the frozen lake.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify