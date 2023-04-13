The Stakes for Jake Paul Vs. Nate Diaz, Predicting Israel Adesanya’s Next Fight, and Arnold Allen’s Big Test

With UFC 287 now in the rearview mirror, the lads are ready to look ahead to the future. On today’s episode, Petesy, Chuck, and TST band together to discuss the following:
- Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, the stakes attached to the fight, and whether the old-school Diaz is too cool for something like this (4:03)
- Our totally unbiased picks for who we think will win Paul vs. Diaz in August (17:30)
- The best candidates to face Israel Adesanya in his next middleweight title defense (22:52)
- The Ringer’s MMA pound-for-pound rankings for the month of April (42:44)
- Saturday’s UFC Kansas City main event pitting top featherweights Max Holloway and Arnold Allen against each other in a massive 145-pound showdown (50:15)
Plus, the guys make a secret announcement.
Hosts: Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas
