Evaluating Top Prospects for the Eagles in the Draft



The journey to the draft continues for the Eagles as fans are anticipating them picking up key players in hopes of another Super Bowl run. Fran Duffy of the Philadelphia Eagles joins Sheil to discuss the top prospects and a few different scenarios that could play out on draft night. Plus, Bryce Harper is looking at an early return to help the struggling Phillies (49:45). And what are the realistic expectations for the Sixers and this playoff run (58:40)?

Host: Sheil Kapadia

Guest: Fran Duffy

Producer: Cliff Augustin

