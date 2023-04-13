 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Evaluating Top Prospects for the Eagles in the Draft

Plus, Bryce Harper is looking at an early return to help the struggling Phillies, and realistic expectations for the Sixers in this playoff run

By Sheil Kapadia
NFL: FEB 12 Super Bowl LVII - Eagles vs Chiefs Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


The journey to the draft continues for the Eagles as fans are anticipating them picking up key players in hopes of another Super Bowl run. Fran Duffy of the Philadelphia Eagles joins Sheil to discuss the top prospects and a few different scenarios that could play out on draft night. Plus, Bryce Harper is looking at an early return to help the struggling Phillies (49:45). And what are the realistic expectations for the Sixers and this playoff run (58:40)?

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Fran Duffy
Producer: Cliff Augustin

