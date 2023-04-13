 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Most Fun QB Draft Episode You’ll Listen To

The guys talk pros and cons of the draft’s top quarterback prospects

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images


The guys flip a coin and pit DK and Ben against one another to take stances for and against the top five QB prospects from this year’s NFL draft (1:22). Then they close with a few emails and America’s favorite segment: Two Jargons, One Lie (47:55).

Bryce Young, Alabama (3:30)
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (10:28)
Anthony Richardson, Florida (16:30)
Will Levis, Kentucky (27:05)
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (37:04)

Check out our 2023 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In NFL Draft

The Latest

Catching Up With Rodney Mathews

Juliet is joined by ‘Bachelorette’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ cast member Rodney Matthews to discuss life after his recent season on ‘Paradise’

By Juliet Litman

Five Reasons NBA Lineup Data Is Lying to You

Statistics that rate certain lineups or player combinations are widely cited but notoriously unreliable. As the 2022-23 NBA playoffs approach, here are some tips for how to use—and not use—this data correctly.

By Zach Kram

Misery Loves Matrimony: The Beautiful, Bleak Science Behind ‘Succession’ Weddings

Sunday’s nuptials marked the series’ third ceremony set piece—and the third time the specter of Logan Roy loomed over the proceedings. The people behind those scenes talk about the always lavish—and always dysfunctional—events.

By Alyssa Bereznak

‘Survivor’ Season 44, Episode 7

Season 3 winner Ethan Zohn joins to discuss the latest episode

By Riley McAtee and Tyson Apostol

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 7 Instant Reactions

Plus, discussing the trailers for ‘The Marvels’ and ‘The Penguin’

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

How the Fox News Billion-Dollar Lawsuit Will Unfold

Litigator Doug Mirell joins to discuss what to expect in the upcoming trial

By Matthew Belloni