The Most Fun QB Draft Episode You’ll Listen To



The guys flip a coin and pit DK and Ben against one another to take stances for and against the top five QB prospects from this year’s NFL draft (1:22). Then they close with a few emails and America’s favorite segment: Two Jargons, One Lie (47:55).

Bryce Young, Alabama (3:30)

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (10:28)

Anthony Richardson, Florida (16:30)

Will Levis, Kentucky (27:05)

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (37:04)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

