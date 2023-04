Juliet returns this week with a very special guest, the Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Rodney Matthews, to discuss life after his recent season on Paradise. The two discuss his career, life on Paradise, filming, his current love life, and his upcoming appearance on The Bachelor Live on Stage this weekend in Arizona.

Host: Juliet Litman

Guest: Rodney Mathews

Producer: Jade Whaley

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

