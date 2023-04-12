 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets Comeback Falls Short, and Yankees Rally Back to Even Series

Plus, Julius Randle returns, and Dan Hurley talks UConn’s title run

By John Jastremski
Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images


(0:00) — YANKEES: Gerrit Cole fights back, Cordero shines, and Yankees even series with Guardians on Tuesday.
(0:00) — METS: The Mets’ bats fail to push runners across the plate, and their late comeback falls short against the Padres.
(0:00) — KNICKS: Julius Randle looks to return for Game 1. Will he be in sync with the rest of the Knicks after the time off?
(0:00) — CALLS: Callers talk Succession.
(0:00) — DAN HURLEY: UConn MBB HC joins the show to recap the Huskies’ national title run, putting together a championship roster, and recruiting following the win.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Dan Hurley
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

It’s Time to Take Connor Roy Seriously

After three seasons of being relegated to comic relief, the eldest Roy child is finally being portrayed as a real human being—and a somewhat rational one at that. Somewhat.

By Emma Stefansky

The Lakers Escape and Miami Flops With Kevin O’Connor. Plus, Wesley Morris on ‘Air,’ ‘Succession,’ and Ben Affleck’s Unique Career.

Bill and Kevin O’Connor discuss the Los Angeles Lakers’ play-in tournament win and a disappointing Miami Heat loss before Bill talks to Wesley Morris about ‘Air,’ ‘Succession,’ and more

By Bill Simmons

Remembering Logan Roy

Justin and Micah discuss Logan’s death on ‘Succession’ and their thoughts on the final season of the show

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Launching the Rocky and Wrighty Arena at Turnham Academy

Ian heads to his old primary school to launch the Rocky and Wrighty Arena in partnership with EA FC Futures and the Football Foundation

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn

Brandon Ingram Is Taking Another Leap

One of the NBA’s best scorers is quickly becoming one of its most dangerous playmakers, too. Three years removed from winning Most Improved Player, the Pelicans star is showing massive growth once again.

By Michael Pina

The Masters Afterglow and Winners and Losers. Plus, RBC Heritage Picks.

House and Hubbard break down the incredible TV ratings of the last round of the Masters

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard