Mets Comeback Falls Short, and Yankees Rally Back to Even Series



(0:00) — YANKEES: Gerrit Cole fights back, Cordero shines, and Yankees even series with Guardians on Tuesday.

(0:00) — METS: The Mets’ bats fail to push runners across the plate, and their late comeback falls short against the Padres.

(0:00) — KNICKS: Julius Randle looks to return for Game 1. Will he be in sync with the rest of the Knicks after the time off?

(0:00) — CALLS: Callers talk Succession.

(0:00) — DAN HURLEY: UConn MBB HC joins the show to recap the Huskies’ national title run, putting together a championship roster, and recruiting following the win.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Dan Hurley

Producer: Stefan Anderson

