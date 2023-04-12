 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patriots Position Grades Heading Into the Draft With Zack Cox. Plus, the C’s Catch a Break!

Brian reacts to the Hawks’ win against the Miami Heat and discusses the disappointing Red Sox–Rays game

By Brian Barrett
2023 Play-In Tournament - Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat Photo by Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images


Brian reacts to the Hawks’ upset win in the play-in game in Miami, which sets up a favorable Celtics-Hawks first-round matchup (0:30). Then, he chats with NESN’s Zack Cox about the state of the Pats’ roster, and they give out grades for each position group (13:00). Brian also takes some listener voicemails before talking about the Bruins setting the regular-season points record and the Red Sox–Rays game, which was a disappointing start to the Red Sox’s series (56:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Zack Cox
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

