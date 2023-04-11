Who Will the Next Brock Purdy Be? Finding Draft Gems for 2023.

Today, the guys open by briefly discussing what the Carolina Panthers will do with the no. 1 overall pick (1:43). Next, they highlight a handful of potential mid- to late-round sleepers from this year’s draft class by comparing them to their first-round counterparts (5:52). Finally, they close with a few emails (52:50).
Jaren Hall, QB (7:22)
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB (12:08)
Marvin Mims, WR (14:42)
Jayden Reed, WR (18:32)
Tyler Scott, WR (21:05)
Sam LaPorta and Tucker Kraft, TE (24:26)
BJ Ojulari, Edge (30:14)
YaYa Diaby, Edge (34:30)
Zach Harrison, DE (38:50)
Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL (30:02)
Keeanu Benton, DT (45:35)
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady
