 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who Will the Next Brock Purdy Be? Finding Draft Gems for 2023.

The guys also debate which quarterback the Panthers will select with the no. 1 pick

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images


Today, the guys open by briefly discussing what the Carolina Panthers will do with the no. 1 overall pick (1:43). Next, they highlight a handful of potential mid- to late-round sleepers from this year’s draft class by comparing them to their first-round counterparts (5:52). Finally, they close with a few emails (52:50).

Jaren Hall, QB (7:22)
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB (12:08)
Marvin Mims, WR (14:42)
Jayden Reed, WR (18:32)
Tyler Scott, WR (21:05)
Sam LaPorta and Tucker Kraft, TE (24:26)
BJ Ojulari, Edge (30:14)
YaYa Diaby, Edge (34:30)
Zach Harrison, DE (38:50)
Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL (30:02)
Keeanu Benton, DT (45:35)

Check out our 2023 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In NFL Draft

The Latest

The Premiere Episode of ‘Beyond the Arc’ With Kevin O’Connor and Wosny Lambre!

KOC and Wos talk Mavericks and preview the play-in matchups

By Kevin O'Connor and Wosny Lambre

Logan Paul Re-Signs With WWE, the Annual Passover Chat, and Stop the Leaks!

Plus, why the guys are happy Bayley isn’t leaving WWE and hot takes from Dip that Rosenberg surprisingly agrees with

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

Are We Rooting for LeBron? Gobert Suspended, and Was Tanking That Bad? Plus, Comedian Nate Bargatze Returns. ‌

It’s the 500th episode of The Ryen Russillo Podcast, and Russillo starts by handing out his annual NBA Care/Don’t Care Awards

By Ryen Russillo

Full NBA Playoff Preview and Play-In Best Bets

The East Coast Bias boys discuss the biggest story lines of the postseason

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best Bets for Tuesday’s NBA Play-in Games

The NBA play-in tournament tips off with the Miami Heat against the Atlanta Hawks and the Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Check out the Ringer Gambling Show’s new betting guide to beat the odds.

By Raheem Palmer

Kendall Roy Is Once Again at the Center of ‘Succession.’ Is He Ready? 

In the beginning, ‘Succession’ was more or less a show about Kendall hustling to succeed his father and in the process earn his ultimate respect. What happens now?

By Justin Charity