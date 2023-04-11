 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odell Beckham Jr. Signs With the Ravens and Who Will Have the No. 3 Pick at the 2023 NFL Draft?

Sheil and Ben debate whether Lamar Jackson will still be with the Ravens when the 2023 season starts and discuss NFL draft rumors

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Odell Beckham Jr. has finally found a home, in Baltimore, after sitting out the 2023 season because of a torn ACL. The big question remains: Will the disgruntled Lamar Jackson be his QB when the 2023 season kicks off? Also, the draft is oh so close, and rumors are heating up that the Arizona Cardinals will be trading the no. 3 pick. Who are the teams looking to make the jump up to no. 3? Could it be the Titans? Or a dark horse team that had a good run toward the end of 2023?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

