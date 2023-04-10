The 2016 Election Is Back



Bryan and David start the pod by reacting to the media’s coverage of last night’s episode of Succession (00:31). After, they discuss whether the 2024 presidential election is mirroring the election in 2016 and Al Roker asking President Joe Biden whether he’ll run in 2024 (08:07). They also debate whether bringing back the political debate show Crossfire would work today (17:30). Later, they give their Masters TV scorecard and ask: How did every movie end up becoming a cult classic (30:43)? Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

