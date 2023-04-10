 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The 2016 Election Is Back

Plus, Masters TV notes and how everything became a “cult classic”

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images


Bryan and David start the pod by reacting to the media’s coverage of last night’s episode of Succession (00:31). After, they discuss whether the 2024 presidential election is mirroring the election in 2016 and Al Roker asking President Joe Biden whether he’ll run in 2024 (08:07). They also debate whether bringing back the political debate show Crossfire would work today (17:30). Later, they give their Masters TV scorecard and ask: How did every movie end up becoming a cult classic (30:43)? Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Call It Quits, the Royal Coronation Check-In, and Nancy Meyers’s Netflix Movie Shut Down

Juliet and Amanda discuss pop music’s latest big breakup

By Amanda Dobbins and Juliet Litman

Champions League Quarterfinals Preview, City Breathing Down Arsenal’s Neck, Plus Jesse Marsch Turns Down Leicester

Steve and Paul discuss the upcoming Man City–Bayern game

By Steve Ceruti

Why ‘Succession’ Had to Use Its Ultimate Trump Card

Making sense of what remains—emotionally and practically—after "Connor’s Wedding"

By Paul Thompson

The Rudy Gobert Suspension, Previewing the Play-in Tournament, and ‘Snowfall’

Logan and Raja discuss the Timberwolves center’s one-game suspension

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Where Do the Roy Children Go From Here?

With Logan Roy finally gone, ‘Succession’ is starting to build on the promise of its name. And Kendall, Roman, Shiv, and Connor have a lot to learn about living in a world that no longer includes their father.

By Katie Baker

What Potential NBA Playoff Result Would Have the Biggest Impact on the Hobby? Plus, the Role of Content Creators With Card Collector 2.

Mike and Jesse also discuss new releases and answer your mailbag questions

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson