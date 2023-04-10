One Year After the Merger: Is Warner Bros. Discovery Actually Working?



This past weekend marked the one-year anniversary of the $43 billion transaction that brought together Warner Media and Discovery to create Warner Bros. Discovery. So today Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to assess how the company has performed in its first year under new CEO David Zaslav. They discuss the company’s shift to emphasize theater releases, its upcoming rebranding of HBO Max, the new CNN under Chris Licht, and its future in sports. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the future of the Star Wars franchise.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

