 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

One Year After the Merger: Is Warner Bros. Discovery Actually Working?

Matt and Lucas Shaw assess how the company has performed in its first year under new CEO David Zaslav

By Matthew Belloni
NRDC’s “Night Of Comedy” Honoring Anna Scott Carter Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images


This past weekend marked the one-year anniversary of the $43 billion transaction that brought together Warner Media and Discovery to create Warner Bros. Discovery. So today Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to assess how the company has performed in its first year under new CEO David Zaslav. They discuss the company’s shift to emphasize theater releases, its upcoming rebranding of HBO Max, the new CNN under Chris Licht, and its future in sports. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the future of the Star Wars franchise.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click this link: puck.news/thetown

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Which Pro Wrestler Are You Selecting With the No. 1 Pick? Plus, Will CM Punk Be at Wembley Stadium?

The guys also discuss Drew McIntyre being removed from ‘SmackDown’

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Unpacking the Big Reveal in ‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 3

Chris and Andy discuss the performances given by Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook and where the show will go from here

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Which of the NBA’s One-Way Teams Will Win the West?

Historically, title contenders are dominant on both ends of the floor. This year, however, only one team in the West (kind of) fits the bill, and every team has obvious, potentially exploitable flaws entering the playoffs.

By Zach Kram

Liverpool and Arsenal’s Exhausting Draw, and Another VAR Apology for Brighton

Musa and Ryan were at Anfield on Sunday, but before they get into that, they round up some of the weekend’s games

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Celtics Pressure Meter Heading Into the Playoffs, the Bruins Make History, and Adam Duvall Goes Down

Brian looks at the Bruins’ historic season as they win a record-setting 63rd game

By Brian Barrett

Unbreakable: Jay Glazer on the NFL and Facing Depression

Plus, Jay talks about the role that self-care plays in the lives of pro athletes

By Bakari Sellers