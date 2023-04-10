‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 3 Recap



Bill, Sean, and Joanna are back to break down the third episode of Succession Season 4. They discuss the shocking and sudden death of Logan Roy, how the Roy siblings coped with the devastating news, and what makes it such a bold creative decision. Along the way, they also talk about what the remainder of the season looks like without its lead, as well as where characters like Tom and Kerry stand after Logan’s passing. They close with a handful of predictions on the upcoming episodes and their final thoughts on Brian Cox’s all-time performance.

Hosts: Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Joanna Robinson

Producer: Kai Grady

