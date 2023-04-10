 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 3 Recap

Bill, Sean, and Joanna break down the episode’s bold creative decision and what it means for the rest of the series

By Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Joanna Robinson
Bill, Sean, and Joanna are back to break down the third episode of Succession Season 4. They discuss the shocking and sudden death of Logan Roy, how the Roy siblings coped with the devastating news, and what makes it such a bold creative decision. Along the way, they also talk about what the remainder of the season looks like without its lead, as well as where characters like Tom and Kerry stand after Logan’s passing. They close with a handful of predictions on the upcoming episodes and their final thoughts on Brian Cox’s all-time performance.

Hosts: Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Joanna Robinson
Producer: Kai Grady

