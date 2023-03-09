What Are Apple TV’s Goals? Plus, the End of ‘Barry’ and Matthew Rhys on ‘Perry Mason’ Season 2.

Chris and Andy talk about the news that Barry will end after this coming season and what it means for HBO that both that show and Succession are ending (1:00). Then they talk about Apple TV’s upcoming slate of very expensive TV shows and what the streaming service is trying to achieve (11:11), before they’re joined by Matthew Rhys to talk about his work on the second season of Perry Mason (42:37).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Matthew Rhys
Producer: Kaya McMullen
