What to Do With Jones, Ngannou, and Gane. Plus: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili Preview, and Should Valentina Get an Immediate Rematch?

Plus, calls from the fans!

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
The pound-for-pound kings of MMA podcasting are back with much more to say in the aftermath of UFC 285 and beyond, covering topics like:

• 3PAC’s pound-for-pound rankings, a heated debate which ends with Ariel wanting to banish TST from the rankings forever (4:56)

• Whether former flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko deserves an immediate title rematch with Alexa Grasso (21:38)

• How new heavyweight champion Jon Jones would fare against Stipe Miocic (26:31)

• Did Ciryl Gane choke? (34:58)

• Whether MMA fans will ever get to see a mega fight between Jones and Francis Ngannou (41:29)

• The incredible downfall of former bantamweight champion Petr Yan as he heads into a massive main event on Saturday with rival Merab Dvalishvili (52:33)

Plus, calls from the fans (1:01:11)!

If you want your questions answered by 3PAC, just send us a voice message at TheRingerMMAShow@gmail.com and we’ll try to get to your question on our next episode.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

