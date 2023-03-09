 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Is It Time to Believe in the Sixers?

Plus, Chris Ryan makes a bold statement about the MVP race

By Sheil Kapadia, Raheem Palmer, and Chris Ryan
Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images


Sheil finally joins Raheem and Chris to talk more about the Sixers, and how enjoyable this team has been to watch in recent weeks. Has The Ringer Philly finally turned the corner and started to believe in the dynamic duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid taking this team deep into the playoffs? Plus, Chris makes a bold statement about the MVP race. Sheil and Cliff also touch on some topics about Philly sports that the people want to hear about, including free agent safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia, Raheem Palmer, Chris Ryan
Producer: Cliff Augustin

Subscribe: Spotify

