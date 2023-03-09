 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dave’s Detainment in the Cabo San Lucas Airport and Siloing Food Based on Ethnicity

Other topics include eating kimchi for the probiotics, the immigrant urge to never spend money, extra-wide Warby Parker glasses, Japanese Starbucks, and Wendy’s chili

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Lobster Paella Photo by Gado/Getty Images


Dave recounts the thrilling tale of his trip to Cabo San Lucas, during which he was detained in the airport for bringing a suitcase full of food into the country, and the golf injury that has sidelined him for weeks. Then Dave and Chris go into Food News, where they talk about Los Angeles’s hottest new restaurant trend, Spanish food, and the siloing effect of always labeling food based on ethnicity. Other topics include eating kimchi for the probiotics, the immigrant urge to never spend money, extra-wide Warby Parker glasses, Japanese Starbucks, Wendy’s chili, the Chris Rock special, and McDonald’s on a Saturday morning.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Sasha Ashall and Gabi Marler

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

Questions for Some, Answers for Others in This Week’s Champions League

Musa and Ryan cover Bayern’s 3-0 aggregate win over PSG, Milan’s victory over Spurs, Benfica’s biggest Champions League win, and more

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

The Cure: Part 1 With Hanif Abdurraqib

The Cure are bigger than any one genre, with a decades-spanning discography to match, and you better believe they cover it all on the show

By Yasi Salek

More Thoughts on Zach and ‘The Bachelorette’ SPOILER With Jared Freid

Stand-up comedian Jared Freid joins to discuss how Zach is doing as the Bachelor and share his thoughts on the next Bachelorette

By Juliet Litman

The Legacy of Chicago Mayors and Filmmaking with Raymond Lambert

Bakari talks to Raymond about the influence of Harold Washington on Barack Obama’s career and the path to getting documentary films financed and made

By Bakari Sellers

Full Thursday NCAA Betting Preview

Plus, thoughts on Jim Boeheim’s retirement

By John Jastremski

‘Poker Face’ Episode 10 Recap

Jo and Rob are back to discuss the season finale of ‘Poker Face,’ "The Hook"

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney