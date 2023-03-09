Dave’s Detainment in the Cabo San Lucas Airport and Siloing Food Based on Ethnicity

Dave recounts the thrilling tale of his trip to Cabo San Lucas, during which he was detained in the airport for bringing a suitcase full of food into the country, and the golf injury that has sidelined him for weeks. Then Dave and Chris go into Food News, where they talk about Los Angeles’s hottest new restaurant trend, Spanish food, and the siloing effect of always labeling food based on ethnicity. Other topics include eating kimchi for the probiotics, the immigrant urge to never spend money, extra-wide Warby Parker glasses, Japanese Starbucks, Wendy’s chili, the Chris Rock special, and McDonald’s on a Saturday morning.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Sasha Ashall and Gabi Marler
