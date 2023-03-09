Academy CEO Bill Kramer on the New and Improved (?) Oscars



Matt is joined by the CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Bill Kramer, to talk about his first year as CEO, the changes we will see on this year’s broadcast, what they have learned from the Slap, how to bring more young people to the show, and convoluted Oscar campaign rules in light of the Andrea Riseborough nomination. Matt and Craig finish the show with a prediction about the opening weekend for Scream VI and new dinosaur action film 65.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click this link: puck.news/thetown

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Bill Kramer

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify