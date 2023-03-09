 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Academy CEO Bill Kramer on the New and Improved (?) Oscars

Bill talks about his first year as CEO, the changes we will see on this year’s broadcast, and what they’ve learned from the Slap

By Matthew Belloni
95th Oscars Arrivals Carpet Roll Out Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images


Matt is joined by the CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Bill Kramer, to talk about his first year as CEO, the changes we will see on this year’s broadcast, what they have learned from the Slap, how to bring more young people to the show, and convoluted Oscar campaign rules in light of the Andrea Riseborough nomination. Matt and Craig finish the show with a prediction about the opening weekend for Scream VI and new dinosaur action film 65.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Bill Kramer
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

