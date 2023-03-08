 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What to Expect During Free Agency

Sheil and Lindsay discuss the most interesting teams amid free agency, the best landing spot for Lamar Jackson, why teams are hesitant to sign him, and more

By Sheil Kapadia and Lindsay Jones
Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images


Sheil and Lindsay open by recapping the Ravens’ placement of Lamar Jackson on a nonexclusive franchise tag, why teams are reluctant to sign him, and the best landing spot for the former NFL MVP. They continue by discussing the most interesting teams during free agency, top free agents, and how some teams can get better during the offseason.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Lindsay Jones
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 2 Instant Reactions

Plus, the latest news regarding some recent Star Wars film shake-ups!

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

The Top 100 NFL Free Agents of 2023

The Ringer has surveyed the field of NFL players who are set to hit free agency this month. Which players will have the most active markets? Who could be a value signing? We’ve ranked them, from 1 to 100.

By Sheil Kapadia

Rikishi With the Bloodline? Plus, Ian Douglass Joins to Talk Bahamas Wrestling Association.

The crew also talk Bad Bunny hosting Backlash and the Jon Moxley and Adam "Hangman" Page story line

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 2 more

‘Creed III’ Review

Justin and Micah give their impressions of Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut and the next installment in the ‘Creed’ franchise

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Does Joel Embiid Have a Realistic Shot to Win MVP?

Plus, do the Sixers have a Big Three in Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey?

By Raheem Palmer and Chris Ryan

Tips, Trends, and Story Lines to Help You Bet on the Oscars

Matt and guest Michael Lasker share tips to give you an Oscars betting edge. They talk about why ‘Top Gun’ still has a chance, parse through the tight Best Actress race, and reflect on how the changing Academy could affect the race.

By Matthew Belloni