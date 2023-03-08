What to Expect During Free Agency

Sheil and Lindsay open by recapping the Ravens’ placement of Lamar Jackson on a nonexclusive franchise tag, why teams are reluctant to sign him, and the best landing spot for the former NFL MVP. They continue by discussing the most interesting teams during free agency, top free agents, and how some teams can get better during the offseason.
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Lindsay Jones
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
