Tips, Trends, and Story Lines to Help You Bet on the Oscars

Matt is joined by Mosaic talent manager and Oscars enthusiast Michael Lasker to help parse through the chatter in Hollywood to find a gambling edge on the Oscars. Matt and Michael reveal why Top Gun still has a shot at stealing Best Picture, who has the edge in a tight Best Actress race, historical trends for certain categories, and how a changing Academy could affect who wins and loses.
For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click this link: puck.news/thetown.
Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com
Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Michael Lasker
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify