Tips, Trends, and Story Lines to Help You Bet on the Oscars

Matt and guest Michael Lasker share tips to give you an Oscars betting edge. They talk about why ‘Top Gun’ still has a chance, parse through the tight Best Actress race, and reflect on how the changing Academy could affect the race.

By Matthew Belloni
95th Oscars Governors Ball Preview Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images


Matt is joined by Mosaic talent manager and Oscars enthusiast Michael Lasker to help parse through the chatter in Hollywood to find a gambling edge on the Oscars. Matt and Michael reveal why Top Gun still has a shot at stealing Best Picture, who has the edge in a tight Best Actress race, historical trends for certain categories, and how a changing Academy could affect who wins and loses.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Michael Lasker
