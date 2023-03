(0:51) — TWITTER SPACES: JJ returns to Spaces to discuss Daniel Jones’s contract extension, Saquon Barkley getting the franchise tag, the Jets meeting with Aaron Rodgers, and the Knicks’ win streak ending at nine following their loss to the Hornets.

Host: John Jastremski

Producer: Stefan Anderson

