Which Eagles Free Agents Should the Team Sign or Let Go?

Philly has 12 free agents. What to do, what to do?

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Eagles currently have 12 free agents on Sheil’s top 100 free agents list. Sheil and Ben discuss which of those free agents the Eagles should try to bring back. Some of the bigger names include Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Javon Hargrave, James Bradberry IV, Miles Sanders, and Jason Kelce. Plus, the Giants sign Daniel Jones to a four-year contract and franchise-tag Saquon Barkley. Cliff also attempts to name every current NFL player who played at Temple.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin

