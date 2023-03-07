 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Drama, Meghan and Harry’s Eviction, and the Chris Pine “Spit-gate”

All that, plus it’s time for an update on Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez’s beef

By Amanda Dobbins and Juliet Litman
Bravo

Juliet and Amanda discuss some of this week’s pop culture news, featuring the Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss (1:43); Meghan and Harry’s eviction notice from King Charles III at the home they were given on the grounds of Windsor Castle (15:43); Chris Pine’s interview with Esquire, featuring some of his favorite reads and his “Fine Pine Wine” (25:15); and lastly the long ongoing saga of Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez’s beef (31:54).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley

