‘Vanderpump Rules’ Drama, Meghan and Harry’s Eviction, and the Chris Pine “Spit-gate”

Juliet and Amanda discuss some of this week’s pop culture news, featuring the Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss (1:43); Meghan and Harry’s eviction notice from King Charles III at the home they were given on the grounds of Windsor Castle (15:43); Chris Pine’s interview with Esquire, featuring some of his favorite reads and his “Fine Pine Wine” (25:15); and lastly the long ongoing saga of Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez’s beef (31:54).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Producer: Jade Whaley