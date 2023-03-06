Fox News vs. Dominion. Plus, the Oscars and the Media.

Bryan and David break down the Dominion lawsuit against Fox News and discuss what we’ve learned (2:55). Later, they preview the Oscars and refer to past campaigns with the help of Michael Schulman’s new book, Oscar Wars, (25:03) before weighing in on Ron DeSantis’s media strategy that doesn’t involve mainstream media (40:18). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes
