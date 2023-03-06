 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fox News vs. Dominion. Plus, the Oscars and the Media.

Bryan and David also discuss Ron DeSantis’s media strategy

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Bryan and David break down the Dominion lawsuit against Fox News and discuss what we’ve learned (2:55). Later, they preview the Oscars and refer to past campaigns with the help of Michael Schulman’s new book, Oscar Wars, (25:03) before weighing in on Ron DeSantis’s media strategy that doesn’t involve mainstream media (40:18). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

