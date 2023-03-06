Derek Carr Has a New Home, Lamar Is Winning the PR Battle, and Mike McCarthy’s Comments



Derek Carr has agreed to a deal with the Saints for four years and approximately $150 million. Now that Carr has signed, what’s the ripple effect for the Jets, and how does Aaron Rodgers’s future tie into it all? Lamar Jackson and the Ravens still haven’t agreed on a deal, which could possibly lead to the team giving him the nonexclusive franchise tag. Ben doesn’t think Lamar will be a Raven next season if that’s the case. Plus, Sheil wonders what the heck Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is talking about.

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

