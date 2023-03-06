QB Anthony Richardson’s Legendary Combine and Elite Potential



Today, the guys open with a brief discussion of Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints reportedly agreeing to a four-year contract (1:25). Next, they break down Florida QB Anthony Richardson’s historic outing, Alabama QB Bryce Young’s official measurements, and other winners and losers from this year’s NFL combine (4:48). Finally, they close with America’s favorite segment: Two Jargons, One Lie (49:43).

Check out our 2023 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts