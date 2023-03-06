So You Wanna ... Be a Creative Producer?



Special guest Isaac Lee joins to cap off the Japan vs. Masa sushi experience debate and participate in a new segment called “So You Wanna …” during which he explains what it actually takes to be a creative producer and musician. Other topics include axe throwing, the egg fertilization process, the finer points of making limoncello, Taco Bell Cantina, the largest white truffle Dave’s ever seen, the evolution of vocals in pop music, auto-tune, and more.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Isaac Lee

Producers: Sasha Ashall and Gabi Marler

