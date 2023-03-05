Instant UFC 285 Reaction: Jon Jones Dominates Ciryl Gane in Heavyweight Debut, Alexa Grasso Stuns Valentina, and a New P4P Debate!



Making their Twitter Spaces debut, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and TST react to an insane night of fights at UFC 285, discussing the following:

Jon Jones’s incredible first-round submission win over Ciryl Gane and how Jones’s performance exceeded all of our expectations (2:53)

Whether Jones will top 3PAC’s pound-for-pound rankings, which will get released this week here

Is Stipe Miocic next for Jones? And will Jones vs. Francis Ngannou ever happen? (19:40)

Alexa Grasso’s improbable submission victory over former flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko, if Father Time is defeating Shevchenko, and whether “The Bullet” deserves an immediate rematch (28:25)

What we learned about budding welterweight star Shavkat Rakhmonov in his gutsy win over Geoff Neal. Plus, who should Shavkat face next? (38:42)

The highly anticipated UFC debut of Bo Nickal and what 3PAC liked and didn’t like about his showing (50:00)

Plus, the guys discuss wins for Mateusz Gamrot, Ian Garry, Cody Garbrandt, Dricus Du Plessis, and which performance tonight impressed us the most.

