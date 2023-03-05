 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Instant UFC 285 Reaction: Jon Jones Dominates Ciryl Gane in Heavyweight Debut, Alexa Grasso Stuns Valentina, and a New P4P Debate!

Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and TST react to an insane night of fights at UFC 285

By Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall
Zuffa LLC via Getty Images


Making their Twitter Spaces debut, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and TST react to an insane night of fights at UFC 285, discussing the following:

  • Jon Jones’s incredible first-round submission win over Ciryl Gane and how Jones’s performance exceeded all of our expectations (2:53)
  • Whether Jones will top 3PAC’s pound-for-pound rankings, which will get released this week here
  • Is Stipe Miocic next for Jones? And will Jones vs. Francis Ngannou ever happen? (19:40)
  • Alexa Grasso’s improbable submission victory over former flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko, if Father Time is defeating Shevchenko, and whether “The Bullet” deserves an immediate rematch (28:25)
  • What we learned about budding welterweight star Shavkat Rakhmonov in his gutsy win over Geoff Neal. Plus, who should Shavkat face next? (38:42)
  • The highly anticipated UFC debut of Bo Nickal and what 3PAC liked and didn’t like about his showing (50:00)

Plus, the guys discuss wins for Mateusz Gamrot, Ian Garry, Cody Garbrandt, Dricus Du Plessis, and which performance tonight impressed us the most.

If you have a question/comment/concern about anything in the world of combat sports, please send us a voice message at TheRingerMMAShow@gmail.com and we might feature you in our next episode!

Hosts: Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

