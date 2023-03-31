 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Carmelo Hayes and Dana Brooke Live at the WrestleMania Superstore

Hayes on his NXT Championship match against Bron Breakker, Brooke on how she remains positive through the ups and downs of being a WWE superstar, and more

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
‘The Masked Man Show’


Carmelo Hayes joins The Masked Man Show (1:40) live at the WrestleMania Superstore one day before his NXT Championship match against Bron Breakker to chat with David and Kaz about the following:

• Not rushing into Raw or Smackdown

• His relationship with Shawn Michaels

• Things he can get away with saying in promos

Next, Dana Brooke joins the guys to chat about a recent emotional house show, the 24/7 Title, and how she remains positive through the ups and downs of being a WWE superstar (28:18).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guests: Carmelo Hayes and Dana Brooke

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

