Carmelo Hayes and Dana Brooke Live at the WrestleMania Superstore



Carmelo Hayes joins The Masked Man Show (1:40) live at the WrestleMania Superstore one day before his NXT Championship match against Bron Breakker to chat with David and Kaz about the following:

• Not rushing into Raw or Smackdown

• His relationship with Shawn Michaels

• Things he can get away with saying in promos

Next, Dana Brooke joins the guys to chat about a recent emotional house show, the 24/7 Title, and how she remains positive through the ups and downs of being a WWE superstar (28:18).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Guests: Carmelo Hayes and Dana Brooke

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS