Carmelo Hayes and Dana Brooke Live at the WrestleMania Superstore

Carmelo Hayes joins The Masked Man Show (1:40) live at the WrestleMania Superstore one day before his NXT Championship match against Bron Breakker to chat with David and Kaz about the following:
• Not rushing into Raw or Smackdown
• His relationship with Shawn Michaels
• Things he can get away with saying in promos
Next, Dana Brooke joins the guys to chat about a recent emotional house show, the 24/7 Title, and how she remains positive through the ups and downs of being a WWE superstar (28:18).
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guests: Carmelo Hayes and Dana Brooke
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS