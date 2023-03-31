 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Remembering Rocky, Top Five Goal Genres, Arsenal Beat Bayern and Looking Ahead to the Premier League

Ian remembers his friend David Rocastle before getting into Frida Maanum’s brilliant goal in Arsenal’s win over Bayern, the Women’s Champions League and the pivotal final stretch for the Premier League

By Ian Wright and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Mayowa Quadri, and he begins by remembering his dear friend David Rocastle on the 22nd anniversary of his passing (00:00). Next, inspired by Frida Maanum’s brilliant goal in Arsenal’s win over Bayern, they discuss and rank their favourite goal genres (00:00) before discussing the Women’s Champions League itself. Finally, they look ahead to this weekend’s Premier League return as the pivotal final stretch gets underway (00:00).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Mayowa Quadri and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Producers: Jonathan Fisher, Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

