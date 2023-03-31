Remembering Rocky, Top Five Goal Genres, Arsenal Beat Bayern and Looking Ahead to the Premier League



Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Mayowa Quadri, and he begins by remembering his dear friend David Rocastle on the 22nd anniversary of his passing (00:00). Next, inspired by Frida Maanum’s brilliant goal in Arsenal’s win over Bayern, they discuss and rank their favourite goal genres (00:00) before discussing the Women’s Champions League itself. Finally, they look ahead to this weekend’s Premier League return as the pivotal final stretch gets underway (00:00).

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Mayowa Quadri and Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Producers: Jonathan Fisher, Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

