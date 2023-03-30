 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Joanna Robinson on How Much of the ‘Game of Thrones’ Universe We Want. Plus, ‘Great Expectations’ Series Creator Steven Knight.

Joanna also talks about some other things she’s watching, like ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Beef’

By Chris Ryan and Joanna Robinson
HBO


Chris is joined by Joanna Robinson to talk about the news that House of the Dragon Season 2 will be shorter than the first (1:00) and some other things she’s watching, like Ted Lasso and Beef (14:31). Then she and Chris talk about why this newest adaptation of Great Expectations works (23:48), before Chris is joined by creator Steven Knight to talk more about the making of the series (35:47).

Host: Chris Ryan
Guests: Joanna Robinson and Steven Knight
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

