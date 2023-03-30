 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jorge Masvidal’s Massive Moment(s), What’s Next for Cory Sandhagen, and Will Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon 2 Headline UFC London?

Ariel, Petesy, and Chuck also discuss Saturday’s Gamebred Boxing event, Valentina Shevchenko’s controversial comments, and the UFC’s imminent return to London

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Getty Images


Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy—the most loyal hosts in all of MMA podcasting—join you from around the globe to discuss the following on today’s episode:

  • Excitement levels heading into Saturday’s Gamebred Boxing event, which pits several prominent MMA fighters against one another in the boxing ring (5:29)
  • Whether a title shot is on the line for Masvidal in his huge co–main event fight with Gilbert Burns at next weekend’s UFC 287 (18:36)
  • Cory Sandhagen’s flawless performance against Marlon Vera last weekend and what lies ahead for the Sandman and the rest of the top bantamweights (21:28)
  • Valentina Shevchenko’s controversial comments regarding her UFC 285 loss to Alexa Grasso earlier this month (36:52)
  • Rumors of the UFC’s imminent return to London and whether the guys would rather see Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon 2 or Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura as the main event (42:47)

Plus, a WrestleMania preview (58:15), and is Ariel moving to Los Angeles?

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer MMA Show

The Latest

My First Week Back at Wrexham AFC

Ben Foster talks meeting Ryan Reynolds for the first time, his training routine, the buildup to the game, and more!

By Ben Foster

Arsenal and Barcelona into the Champions League Semifinals, Scotland Beat Spain, and More!

Musa and Ryan also discuss Rodri getting grumpy with Scotland and more bad news for Spurs

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

The Ringer’s 2023 MLB Preseason Predictions

Baseball is back, which means it’s time to make our picks for MVP, Cy Young, the World Series, and more

By The Ringer Staff

Is the Clock Ticking on Charlotte Flair’s Wrestling Career?

The SmackDown Women’s champion is embarking on her seventh WrestleMania—as a fan favorite!—against the mighty Rhea Ripley, but that’s far from the only thing on her mind

By Jonathan Snowden

Football v Transphobia Special

Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys and Natalie Washington to talk trans inclusion in football

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Remember the Original ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Movie? Of Course You Don’t.

If you’re wondering why it took until 2023 for Hollywood to turn the iconic role-playing game into a movie, that’s just how long it took to wash off the stink caused by this 2000 disasterpiece

By Kyle Wilson