Jorge Masvidal’s Massive Moment(s), What’s Next for Cory Sandhagen, and Will Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon 2 Headline UFC London?



Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy—the most loyal hosts in all of MMA podcasting—join you from around the globe to discuss the following on today’s episode:

Excitement levels heading into Saturday’s Gamebred Boxing event, which pits several prominent MMA fighters against one another in the boxing ring (5:29)

Whether a title shot is on the line for Masvidal in his huge co–main event fight with Gilbert Burns at next weekend’s UFC 287 (18:36)

Cory Sandhagen’s flawless performance against Marlon Vera last weekend and what lies ahead for the Sandman and the rest of the top bantamweights (21:28)

Valentina Shevchenko’s controversial comments regarding her UFC 285 loss to Alexa Grasso earlier this month (36:52)

Rumors of the UFC’s imminent return to London and whether the guys would rather see Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon 2 or Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura as the main event (42:47)

Plus, a WrestleMania preview (58:15), and is Ariel moving to Los Angeles?

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

