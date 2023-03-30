50 Shades of RB Prospects



Today, (loosely) inspired by the Fifty Shades of Grey series, the guys break down the strengths and weaknesses of the biggest names in this year’s running back draft class before comparing them to NFL players using a scale from 0 to 50 (1:24). Finally, they close with America’s favorite segment: Two Jargons, One Lie (51:30).

Bijan Robinson, Texas (2:15)

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (12:12)

Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (18:12)

Devon Achane, Texas A&M (24:13)

Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (30:31)

Tyjae Spears, Tulane (36:58)

Roschon Johnson, Texas (41:09)

Kendre Miller, TCU (51:30)

Check out our 2023 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts