50 Shades of RB Prospects

The guys break down the strengths and weaknesses of the biggest names in this year’s running back draft class. And later: Two Jargons, One Lie!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
NFL Combine Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images


Today, (loosely) inspired by the Fifty Shades of Grey series, the guys break down the strengths and weaknesses of the biggest names in this year’s running back draft class before comparing them to NFL players using a scale from 0 to 50 (1:24). Finally, they close with America’s favorite segment: Two Jargons, One Lie (51:30).

Bijan Robinson, Texas (2:15)
Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (12:12)
Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (18:12)
Devon Achane, Texas A&M (24:13)
Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (30:31)
Tyjae Spears, Tulane (36:58)
Roschon Johnson, Texas (41:09)
Kendre Miller, TCU (51:30)

Check out our 2023 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

