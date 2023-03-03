‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Episode 1 Deep Dive

This is the way ... to the best deep dive in the galaxy! Mal and Jo are back to dive into their thoughts on the epic Season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian (09:15). They then begin their deep dive with where the Mandalorian people are and what adventure awaits Din and Grogu (21:43). Later Ben Lindbergh joins to discuss the lore of a special hyperspace whale (01:58:00), all before giving out their episode rewards and theories.
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
