 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Episode 1 Deep Dive

Mal, Jo, and Ben get together to talk about where the Mandalorian people are, what adventure awaits Din and Grogu, and much more

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and Ben Lindbergh
Disney+


This is the way ... to the best deep dive in the galaxy! Mal and Jo are back to dive into their thoughts on the epic Season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian (09:15). They then begin their deep dive with where the Mandalorian people are and what adventure awaits Din and Grogu (21:43). Later Ben Lindbergh joins to discuss the lore of a special hyperspace whale (01:58:00), all before giving out their episode rewards and theories.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

The Biggest Questions About the Season’s Stretch Run

Are the Lakers dead? Is Golden State a sleeping giant? What’s different about the Sixers this year? We ask all these burning questions, and more!

By Michael Pina

KD’s Suns Debut, Load Management, and Five-Year Anniversary of the Rockets-Clippers Tunnel Debacle

And later on, there is discussion of whether or not double-dipping is an acceptable way to eat!

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Could James Harden Potentially Return to Houston After the Season?

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic both had 40-point games after the Sixers’ loss against the Mavs. Plus, does starting Tyrese Maxey versus De’Anthony Melton make a difference on the defensive end?

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

The Ploys and Tactics Behind Oscar Campaigning

Matt and Craig talk Oscar tactics and more, then later end the show with a prediction about Chris Rock’s live comedy special on Netflix

By Matthew Belloni

A Secret Laundromat Meetup, ‘New Jersey’ Episode 4, and ‘Potomac’ Reunion Part 2

Rachel and Callie also talk all the Bravo news of the week

By Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry

NBA Playoff Seeding, Conference Championship Previews, and Best Bets

The East Coast Bias boys look at the current playoff seedings in the Western and Eastern Conferences ahead of the postseason

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more