The Ploys and Tactics Behind Oscar Campaigning

Matt and Craig talk Oscar tactics and more, then later end the show with a prediction about Chris Rock’s live comedy special on Netflix

By Matthew Belloni
Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage


Matt is joined by New Yorker staff writer Michael Schulman to discuss his new book Oscar Wars and the ploys and tactics behind Oscar campaigning. They highlight the most devious campaigns in Oscar history and break down this year’s most interesting campaigns, including the gamesmanship involved in Andrea Riseborough’s surprise nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role and how these tactics have both changed and stayed the same since the beginning of the Academy Awards. Matt and Craig finish the show with a prediction about Chris Rock’s live comedy special on Netflix.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Michael Schulman
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
