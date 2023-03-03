

Matt is joined by New Yorker staff writer Michael Schulman to discuss his new book Oscar Wars and the ploys and tactics behind Oscar campaigning. They highlight the most devious campaigns in Oscar history and break down this year’s most interesting campaigns, including the gamesmanship involved in Andrea Riseborough’s surprise nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role and how these tactics have both changed and stayed the same since the beginning of the Academy Awards. Matt and Craig finish the show with a prediction about Chris Rock’s live comedy special on Netflix.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click this link: puck.news/thetown

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Michael Schulman

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify