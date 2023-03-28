 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

50 Shades of WR Prospects and Lamar Jackson’s Trade Request

The guys discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the wideouts in this year’s draft class

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 02 Pac-12 Championship - Utah vs USC Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Today, the guys open by briefly sharing their thoughts on Lamar Jackson’s trade request and some potential landing spots for the former MVP quarterback (2:00). Next, (loosely) inspired by the Fifty Shades of Grey series, they break down the strengths and weaknesses of the biggest names in this year’s wide receiver draft class before comparing them to NFL players using a scale from zero to 50 (8:29). Finally, they close with emails (58:58).

Jordan Addison, USC (10:44)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State (18:46)
Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee (24:18)
Quentin Johnston, TCU (30:43)
Josh Downs, UNC (36:48)
Zay Flowers, Boston College (43:04)
A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (49:50)

Check out our 2023 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

