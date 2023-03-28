50 Shades of WR Prospects and Lamar Jackson’s Trade Request



Today, the guys open by briefly sharing their thoughts on Lamar Jackson’s trade request and some potential landing spots for the former MVP quarterback (2:00). Next, (loosely) inspired by the Fifty Shades of Grey series, they break down the strengths and weaknesses of the biggest names in this year’s wide receiver draft class before comparing them to NFL players using a scale from zero to 50 (8:29). Finally, they close with emails (58:58).

Jordan Addison, USC (10:44)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State (18:46)

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee (24:18)

Quentin Johnston, TCU (30:43)

Josh Downs, UNC (36:48)

Zay Flowers, Boston College (43:04)

A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (49:50)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

