Elite Eight Recap, Play-in Watch, MLB Futures, and Way-Too-Early NFL Odds



This week, the East Coast Bias boys look back at this weekend’s Elite Eight games and preview the Final Four (1:36). Then, they shift their attention to the NBA and discuss who they think will make the play-in (11:28), look at MLB futures, and make some premature picks for the upcoming NFL season (23:19). They close the show by sharing their best bets of the night (34:50).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify