Elite Eight Recap, Play-in Watch, MLB Futures, and Way-Too-Early NFL Odds

The East Coast Bias boys also preview the March Madness Final Four and share their best bets of the night

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Creighton v San Diego State Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


This week, the East Coast Bias boys look back at this weekend’s Elite Eight games and preview the Final Four (1:36). Then, they shift their attention to the NBA and discuss who they think will make the play-in (11:28), look at MLB futures, and make some premature picks for the upcoming NFL season (23:19). They close the show by sharing their best bets of the night (34:50).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

