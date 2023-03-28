 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Conte Gone, Bellingham’s and Saka’s Importance and the WSL Title Race Is On

Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga join to chat about Antonio Conte’s departure, the importance of Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka, and the Barclays WSL title race

By Ian Wright, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and Musa Okwonga
Southampton FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga to chat about Antonio Conte’s departure as Spurs boss (02:22), plus England and the importance of Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka for club and country at such a young age (15:46). There’s talk about the Barclays WSL title race after some massive results over the weekend (29:39), and they answer a few questions, including one on Folarin Balogun (39:09).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

