Conte Gone, Bellingham’s and Saka’s Importance and the WSL Title Race Is On

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga to chat about Antonio Conte’s departure as Spurs boss (02:22), plus England and the importance of Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka for club and country at such a young age (15:46). There’s talk about the Barclays WSL title race after some massive results over the weekend (29:39), and they answer a few questions, including one on Folarin Balogun (39:09).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS