Thoughts on Zach’s Final Choice and a ‘Love Is Blind’ Recap

On today’s episode, Juliet is joined by David Jacoby in Spain to discuss the finale of The Bachelor and recap Love Is Blind, Episodes 1 through 5. They give their thoughts about Zach’s final choice (01:10), rank the five couples on Love Is Blind (02:38), discuss the couple they deem to have “real true love” (27:15), and break down the raccoon incident (31:35).
Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
