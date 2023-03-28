 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thoughts on Zach’s Final Choice and a ‘Love Is Blind’ Recap

Juliet and David Jacoby discuss the finale of ‘The Bachelor’ and the first five episodes of ‘Love Is Blind’

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
On today’s episode, Juliet is joined by David Jacoby in Spain to discuss the finale of The Bachelor and recap Love Is Blind, Episodes 1 through 5. They give their thoughts about Zach’s final choice (01:10), rank the five couples on Love Is Blind (02:38), discuss the couple they deem to have “real true love” (27:15), and break down the raccoon incident (31:35).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

